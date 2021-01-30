Central Illinois educators on board with proposed computer requirements, call for 'further digging'

State Sen. Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, said the new computer requirement was added to address inequity in Illinois schools, ensuring Black and other marginalized students have the same opportunities as white students, “helping young adults of every background succeed in higher education.”

“Our children should be graduating high school prepared to be productive adults, and that starts with what we require them to learn,” said Lightford, lead sponsor for the bill.

Taylor said she supports the Legislative Black Caucus’ efforts to ensure “disadvantaged children are getting the same opportunities as everyone else,” but more work is needed.

“It’s easy to write a bill that applies to everyone, but we need to look at where kids are not getting these opportunities and why they’re not,” Taylor said. “I don’t know every district in Illinois, but maybe the issue is that they don’t have staffing or maybe the issue is that they need technology devices at earlier ages. I think it could be a range of things, though. There’s not a 'one size fits all' bill that’s going to work for all of us.