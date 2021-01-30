 Skip to main content
Central Illinois educators on board with proposed computer requirements, call for 'further digging'
EDUCATION

Central Illinois educators on board with proposed computer requirements, call for 'further digging'

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois educators said bringing more focus to computer science as a way to address inequity in high schools sounds doable, but applying the education bill backed by the Legislative Black Caucus as a “one size fits all” solution may not be the best avenue.

House Bill 2170 calls on the Illinois State Board of Education to develop “rigorous learning standards” for computer science and literacy.

McLean County educators react to bill that could expand curriculum, focus on inclusivity

A one-year graduation requirement on the subject has also been added “to make sure that kids are coming out prepared with the skills to be successful in college and successful in the workforce,” said Lisa Taylor, superintendent at Heyworth schools.

Lisa Taylor

Taylor

The 218-page omnibus education bill was passed by both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly on Jan. 11. It now awaits a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to become law.

Educators said implementing the mandates related to computer science and literacy should be easy, though the bill’s other proposed changes to graduation requirements may be more complicated.

Kristin Weikle

Weikle 

McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the pandemic has shown districts the value of computer literacy, “as we’ve had to rely more and more on technology” in remote learning.

“We have some of those (requirements) already in place, so I think it’s really just evaluating what the criteria will be from ISBE once they share that with us,” Weikle said. The district will then “make sure that we currently have that embedded and if it’s not embedded, where would be the appropriate place to do that.”

Laura O’Donnell

O’Donnell 

Olympia Superintendent Laura O’Donnell said all students in the high school are taught computer literacy. It is included as part of the career skills course all freshmen take and the personal finance course that all seniors take.

But the pandemic also affected how Olympia students began learning computer skills.

“Our hand was forced a little bit in the spring” when schools shifted to remote learning, especially with younger students, but “a lot of that stuff is already occurring,” O’Donnell said.

Education-Bill-Lightford-011021.jfif

Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, speaks during a Senate Executive Committee hearing Jan. 10 at the Capitol in Springfield. Lightford is one of the sponsors of a K-12 education bill that would expand resources for marginalized students and reform education policies that disproportionately harm students of color. 

State Sen. Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, said the new computer requirement was added to address inequity in Illinois schools, ensuring Black and other marginalized students have the same opportunities as white students, “helping young adults of every background succeed in higher education.”

“Our children should be graduating high school prepared to be productive adults, and that starts with what we require them to learn,” said Lightford, lead sponsor for the bill.

Taylor said she supports the Legislative Black Caucus’ efforts to ensure “disadvantaged children are getting the same opportunities as everyone else,” but more work is needed.

“It’s easy to write a bill that applies to everyone, but we need to look at where kids are not getting these opportunities and why they’re not,” Taylor said. “I don’t know every district in Illinois, but maybe the issue is that they don’t have staffing or maybe the issue is that they need technology devices at earlier ages. I think it could be a range of things, though. There’s not a 'one size fits all' bill that’s going to work for all of us.

“Getting to the root cause of why these things are not happening takes further digging in and working with schools to find out how do we expand these opportunities to all children. I think that would be a better approach, more prescriptive and would meet our needs better.”

Lenore Sobota contributed to this report.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

