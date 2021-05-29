Central Illinois Links chapter awards scholarships

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McNeely, a senior at Centennial High School, is the daughter of Vicki Browder. She plans to major in animal science at University of Illinois.

Tinsley, a graduate of Champaign Central High School, is the daughter of Notoura Tinsley. She plans to major in political science-pre-law at University of Missouri.

Bartley, a senior at MacArthur High School, is the son of Karen Bartley. Ryan plans to attend Mt. Mercy University.

Peoples, a senior at MacArthur High School, is the daughter of Dorrean Wilson. She plans to major in biology at Washington University.

Tally, a senior at Eisenhower High School, is the son of Roberta Tally. He plans to major in computer science at University of Illinois.

Jackson, a graduate of Peoria High School, is the daughter of Adrienne Beck. She plans to major in psychology.

Pounds, a graduate of Manual High School, is the daughter of Sonya and Fred Pounds. She plans to major in photography at Illinois Central College.

Sprattling, a graduate of Peoria High School, is the son of Freyda Sprattling. He plans to major in political science at Northern Illinois University of University of Illinois-Chicago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0