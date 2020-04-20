Central Illinois Links chapter awards scholarships

BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Chapter of The Links Incorporated has awarded scholarships to 13 students from Bloomington, Normal, Decatur and Peoria.
Scholarship winners are Carson Belle, Greg Carter and Kailah Carter, all of Bloomington; Asia Quizon-Colquitt, Normal; Shadiamond Cook, Tierra Cook, Londarius Hayes, and Kendra Hentz, all of Decatur; and Aaliyah Burnett, Christopher Burrell, Aimari Ervin, Aundrea Hollis and Jordan Williams, all of Peoria.
Winners demonstrate upstanding character, commitment to community and academic excellence. Each student submitted a personal statement and response to an essay on lessons learned from a challenging personal experience as part of the qualification process.
Belle, a senior at Normal Community High School, is the daughter of Jennifer Belle. She plans to major in elementary education at University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Greg Carter, a senior at Normal Community High School, is the son of Greg and Sheri Carter. He plans to study software or biomedical engineering at Iowa State University.
Kailah Carter, a senior at Normal Community High School, is the daughter of Aimee Carter. She plans to study nursing at Case Western Reserve University.
Quizon-Colquitt of Normal, a senior at Normal Community West High School, is the daughter of Andre and Desiree Quizon-Colquitt. She plans to major in East Asian studies at University of Chicago.
Shadiamond Cook, a senior at St. Teresa High School, Decatur, is the daughter of Anthony and Latoya Alexander. She plans to major in medical health professions at Richland Community College.
Tierra Cook, a senior at MacArthur High School, Decatur, is the daughter of Terry and Ecila Deransburg-Cook. She plans to major in business at Parkland College.
Hayes, a senior at Eisenhower High School, Decatur, is the son of Alishia Graves. He plans to major in architectural studies at University of Illinois or Stanford University.
Hentz, a senior at MacArthur High School, is the daughter of Denita Hentz. She plans to major in criminal justice at Tennessee State University.
Burnett, a senior at Manual Academy High School, Peoria, is the daughter of Harvey and Geraldine Burnett. She plans to study physical therapy at the University of Kansas.
Burrell, a senior at Richwoods High School, Peoria, is the son of Michael and Nicole Burrell. He plans major in business management and analytics at Valparaiso University.
Ervin, a senior at Manual High School, is the daughter of Enjole Bowens. She plans to major in creative writing in the English curriculum at Spelman College.
Hollis, a senior at Peoria High School, is the daughter of Valerie Faulkner. She plans to major in criminal justice at Northern Illinois University.
Williams, a senior at Peoria High School, is the son of Andre Williams. He plans to major in computer science at St. Ambrose University.
