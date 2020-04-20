Central Illinois Links chapter awards scholarships

Shadiamond Cook, a senior at St. Teresa High School, Decatur, is the daughter of Anthony and Latoya Alexander. She plans to major in medical health professions at Richland Community College.

Tierra Cook, a senior at MacArthur High School, Decatur, is the daughter of Terry and Ecila Deransburg-Cook. She plans to major in business at Parkland College.

Hayes, a senior at Eisenhower High School, Decatur, is the son of Alishia Graves. He plans to major in architectural studies at University of Illinois or Stanford University.

Hentz, a senior at MacArthur High School, is the daughter of Denita Hentz. She plans to major in criminal justice at Tennessee State University.

Burnett, a senior at Manual Academy High School, Peoria, is the daughter of Harvey and Geraldine Burnett. She plans to study physical therapy at the University of Kansas.

Burrell, a senior at Richwoods High School, Peoria, is the son of Michael and Nicole Burrell. He plans major in business management and analytics at Valparaiso University.

Ervin, a senior at Manual High School, is the daughter of Enjole Bowens. She plans to major in creative writing in the English curriculum at Spelman College.