Central Illinois schools provide internet access to students

BLOOMINGTON — As school districts pivot to e-learning in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns, schools are providing internet access for students in need.

Unit 5 provided more than 250 hot spots to to students and staff members at the high school and junior high level, said spokeswoman Dayna Brown.

In addition to the hot spots, Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel said staff spent Monday collaborating and preparing for possible long-term e-learning and distance learning in the event of longer shutdowns. He added that Comcast is also providing low-cost internet for families in need.

All families in need in District 87 were provided internet access, said spokeswoman Julia Perez. Students grades sixth through 12 were also provided laptops for take-home assignments.