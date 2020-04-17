Central Illinois superintendents prepare to keep learning online after Pritzker announces school closure extension

“I think we need to be patient in regards to their re-entry,” Daniel said.

The transition for students in kindergarten through eighth grade could be more fluid, especially because of the district’s use of standards based grading, but “When you get into course type work in the high school...we’re going to have to do that gradually,” he said. “We’ll be working with our curriculum directors as well as our teacher leaders about how to best do that. But again, patience and flexibility is the key here — not going to be able to do this overnight.”

Daniel said they’re working on graduation plans, which could be pushed into the summer depending on when large groups will be able to assemble.

At Blue Ridge, based in Farmer City, Susan Wilson announced her retirement as superintendent last year.