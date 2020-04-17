Central Illinois superintendents prepare to keep learning online after Pritzker announces school closure extension

BLOOMINGTON — Students and teachers will finish the spring semester outside the classroom, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday afternoon.
The statewide school closure, which began in March, was extended through the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 1,134 Illinoisans as of Friday.
“The science says our students can’t go back to their normal routine,” the governor said during the daily COVID-19 update.
David Mouser, superintendent of Tri-Valley schools in Downs, said, “I’m sad about the news, and I think anyone that loves kids and works in education feels the same right now.”
But the extension hasn’t changed the plans in Tri-Valley.
“We will continue to provide learning opportunities for our students with a focus on relationships,” Mouser said. “Our teachers are collaborating together and working with students daily, and we will continue to work to provide the best possible outcomes in this difficult time.”
Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said while the timing of the announcement was “a bit of a surprise,” the content was not.
“Many of us have expected for some time that we would not be able to return for this current school year,” he said Friday.
Reilly said District 87 is prepared to plan for the physical, social emotional and academic needs of the students and staff. He will continue to discuss plans with the administrative staff and building principals for the last month of the year, summer school and coming back in the fall.
“We will look to the guidance from the governor and State Board of Education on what this may mean for final grading and graduation for our current seniors,” he said.
Mouser said Tri-Valley also is working on plans for graduation, prom, academic award presentations and other seniors events.
“I’m particularly sad for our seniors,” he said. “I think we all can remember our senior year of high school, and the memories that were made. That has been taken away from the class of 2020. It’s going to be our job to innovate ways to make the remainder of this semester memorable and special for them.”
Clinton Superintendent Curt Nettles said he had already prepared the Clinton school community for the possibility so they could expect it, if it happened.
"While the governor's order is not surprising, the reality of it is hurtful. We miss our students, and we all miss being together every day," he said. "So many traditional things are being set aside due to the virus and it hurts the kids and their families to be missing out on sports and programs and performances. However, safety and good health, both physical and mental, come first."
Andrew Wise, superintendent in Olympia, said while the administration is saddened to see the school year end without the students returning in May, “we are glad the Governor made the decision now, so we can plan the next five weeks of learning for students. I am very proud of the perseverance, commitment, and adaptability shown by our students, employees, and parents the last 5 weeks."
McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel also was glad a decision was made so the district can move forward, “do some additional planning and start thinking about how we can re-enter our students in the fall.”
State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said she doesn’t expect students to be completely caught up when they return to school, but ISBE will be releasing guidance for transitioning students back to the classroom when the time comes.
“I think we need to be patient in regards to their re-entry,” Daniel said.
The transition for students in kindergarten through eighth grade could be more fluid, especially because of the district’s use of standards based grading, but “When you get into course type work in the high school...we’re going to have to do that gradually,” he said. “We’ll be working with our curriculum directors as well as our teacher leaders about how to best do that. But again, patience and flexibility is the key here — not going to be able to do this overnight.”
Daniel said they’re working on graduation plans, which could be pushed into the summer depending on when large groups will be able to assemble.
At Blue Ridge, based in Farmer City, Susan Wilson announced her retirement as superintendent last year.
“I am not sure what I expected from my last year, but this was definitely not it,” she said. “We are tremendously disappointed that we cannot engage in school as we traditionally have known it, and the loss of important milestones for our students is heartbreaking. Seniors are especially affected by the loss of long-anticipated milestone events, at least as they have traditionally occurred: sports accomplishments, honors nights, concerts, plays, prom, and, of course, graduation.”
Wilson said she has seen some positive aspects since the shutdown of schools.
"I think the silver lining to all of this is that our community and schools have really come together in a positive, supportive, and encouraging way. All involved have shown tremendous creativity to keep up spirits and foster unity. I could not be more proud of the work of our staff and the support and hard work of our families and students. This confirms to me that Blue Ridge really is a wonderful place for our students, community and staff — a real blessing to me as I move on to retirement.”
A state hotspot map of wi-fi locations was released Friday to help students who lack internet access in their homes.
The map, which is available at shorturl.at/ezO23, indicated four drive-up hotspots in The Pantagraph area.
- Bloomington Public Library: connect to BPLPublic
- Danvers Township Library: connect with the login booksarefun!
- Illinois State University on South School Street, between Centennial East and the School Street parking garage, and in the parking lot adjacent to the Southeast Chilled Water Plant: connect to ISUNet and request a guest account at wireless.illinoisstate.edu.
Kevin Barlow contributed to this story.
