Children's Discovery Museum, McLean County Unit 5 distribute 1,000 activity kits
Children's Discovery Museum, McLean County Unit 5 distribute 1,000 activity kits

Children's Discovery Museum

The Children's Discovery Museum and McLean County Unit 5 partnered to give activity kits to a thousand elementary and junior high students. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — A thousand elementary and junior high students in McLean County Unit 5 all-day camps received STEAM-centered activity kits through the Children's Discovery Museum and the school district.

"We know everyone is working hard to ensure students are receiving the safest, best education possible during this time," said Rachel Carpenter, Children's Discovery Museum education manager. "We hope these activities make facilitators’ jobs just a little easier.”

The activity kits, which focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math, were made possible through a donation from the Zimmerman-Elfline Donor Advised Fund through the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

Staff with the children's museum and the Unit 5 Vocational Transition Assistance Program designed free packets for the activity kits, which contain open-ended questions to stimulate "playful learning."

"Students in the all-day programs need quick, easy activities requiring little to no facilitation so they can have fun learning during transition times and not disturb other students in their group,” said Dayna Brown, Unit 5 director of communications.

The Unit 5 Vocational program prepares students with disabilities for transitioning into the workforce and community participation during and after high school.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

