Children's Discovery Museum offering take-home kits for families

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — The Children’s Discovery Museum is using an annual State Farm grant to build take-home kits for families to use during the shelter-at-home order.

Museum staff will deliver 1,000 kits to be distributed at Unit 5’s free lunch sites and at the Bloomington-Normal Boys and Girls Club in Bloomington.

Each kit will include multiple STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities and supplies. The first batch of kits was available Friday; the Unit 5 kits can be picked up this week.

“We want to support families and schools with fun and playful science activities that will supplement and support the current school curriculum,” said CDM education manager Rachel Carpenter. “We’re using some of the funding through our Innovation Institute grant we received in January of 2020. State Farm has graciously allowed us to find unique ways to utilize these funds to serve families.”

During the shutdown, the museum is also offering free resources at www.childrensdiscoverymuseum.net. Families can find a Daily Dose of Play that includes learning activities for different ages, video challenges led by CDM education staff and a dozen links to help enhance e-learning.