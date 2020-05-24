Class of 2020: Calvary Christian Academy

NORMAL — Calvary Christian Academy, Normal, posted a video honoring graduates on May 22, the original graduation date, and plans to hold an in-person ceremony this summer as state guidelines allow.
The valedictorian is Kourtney Brucker. The salutatorians are Rebecca Beasley and Keegan Lord.
The graduates are:
B – W
Rebecca Beasley, Kourtney Brucker, Kennedi Foster, Hunter Goodwin, Marcus Heinrich, Keegan Lord, Anh Ly, Luke Seiler, Logan Whalen and Jacy Wingate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!