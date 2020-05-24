Class of 2020: Calvary Christian Academy

Class of 2020: Calvary Christian Academy

NORMAL — Calvary Christian Academy, Normal, posted a video honoring graduates on May 22, the original graduation date, and plans to hold an in-person ceremony this summer as state guidelines allow.

The valedictorian is Kourtney Brucker. The salutatorians are Rebecca Beasley and Keegan Lord.

The graduates are:

B – W

Rebecca Beasley, Kourtney Brucker, Kennedi Foster, Hunter Goodwin, Marcus Heinrich, Keegan Lord, Anh Ly, Luke Seiler, Logan Whalen and Jacy Wingate.

