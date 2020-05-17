Class of 2020: Central Catholic High School

BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School, Bloomington, is planning a graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Aug. 2 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. The original date was May 17.
The valedictorian is Matthew Panopio. The salutatorian is Kristin Vose.
The graduates are:
A - E
Sydney Adams, Vanessa Avogo, Michael Bauer, Bryn Beemsterboer, Devyn Bentley, Alexandria Berthoumieux, Alexander Bingham, Jacob Bingham, Clare Blaney, William Brady, Griffin Buettner, Nicholas Bush, Tyler Butt, Juanita Castiblanco, Ethan Catt, Michael Costigan, Hayden Cross, Breanne D'Costa, Kaitlyn Dappen, Cole Davis, Zachary Doerr, Jackson Eppley.
F - N
Valerie Feldker, Nicholas Fisher, Keeley Flynn, Manuel Galue, Rose Ghrer, Liam Greil, Shannon Haddox, John Hall, Jessica Hammel, Gannon Harrington, Martin Harrington, Carley Hundman, Cory Hundman, Austin Jordan, Lily Kanski, Hank Keller, Isabella Kiper, Graham Knoll, Rebecca Leffers, Briana Luna, Nicholas Marshall, John Moews, Katherine Moorman-Wolfe, Owen Morris, Mason Nafziger, Jonathan Naour, Ellie Nelson, Abigail Newmister.
O - Y
Katherine Oates, Blake Oostman, Matthew Panopio, Hayden Pirtz, Mitchell Prochnow, Ryleigh Quinn, Camryn Restivo, Owen Ritter, Lael Salinas II, Reagan Simpson, Natalie Snyder, Ryan Sokol, Sarah Stephens, Annamarie Trauner, Kristin Vose, Kyle Vroman, Vivian Warren, Joshua Weinreb, Brian Wieland, William Williamson and Qingyuan (Philip) Yu.
