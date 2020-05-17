Class of 2020: Clinton High School

CLINTON — Clinton High School is planning graduation for 7:30 p.m. June 28 on the football field; rain date is 7:30 p.m. June 29.
The appearance and structure of the graduation will be determined by the guidelines and restrictions set forth by the governor’s office. WHOW will broadcast the ceremony live via 1520/92.3 and 106.5 FM. NFHS, the company that streams Clinton football games, will stream the ceremony at no cost to those who wish to view. The original date was May 17.
The valedictorians are Elizabeth Maier, Brett Reeves, Destiny Schlesinger, Kayla Sterr, Payne Turney and Garrett Wayne. The salutatorian is Sarah Fabris.
The graduates are:
A - E
Justin Agee, Aureanna Aguilar, Macy Alexander, Grace Arnold, Ethan Aughenbaugh, Ryan Baker, Mya Bartell, Elizabeth Bateson, Jordyn Bateson, Laura Benton, Ty Berter, Eva Bond, Elizabeth Boughton, Ty Brennan, Tori Burke, Cody Burton, Kailyn Burton, Taylor Carlson, Krayton Carter, Selina Casarez, Isaiah Coonce, Conor Cooper, Theodore Cox Jr., Braden Cross, Mariah Crutchfield, Cassidy Dake, Evan Deavers, Brently Defebaugh, Jackson Dempsey, Cooper Duke, Keagan Dyer, Olivia Earl, Raven Ettien.
F - M
Sarah Fabris, Logan Fair, Aubree Fatheree, Kayla Friesland, Darcy Green, Gage Guilliams, Ian Hale, Lucas Hardwick, Trevor Harris, Briauna Hemphill, Terry Hendriex, Tyler Horn, Bethany Hospelhorn, David Huffman, Bradley Hunt, Corrie Ijams, Abby Ishmael, Flora Jones, Allison Kalmer, McKayla Kaufman, Alexis Kemplin, Ella Korneman, Kimberly Lane, Trevor Lang, Trista LeBlanc, Aiden Lee, Lensly Magana, Elizabeth Maier, Matthew Mandrell, Hunter Martin, Sierra Mason, Claire Maxwell, Brandon McCammon, Kyle McGhee, Haley McKinsey, Rodney McNutt, Chloe Mearida, Jodi Michael, Kara Montgomery.
N - R
Alec Newman, Astasia Nicholls, Sydney Nicholls, Elsie Nord, Sarah Ocampo, Ethan O'Daniell, Jaleigh Oliver, Michael Oswald, Kaela Overocker, Cody Peavler, Chloe Perhay, Tyrese Petty, Jacob Phillips, Ellisa Polen, Joseph Polen, Travis Quinn, Leticia Ramirez Casarez, Brett Reeves, Natalie Rhodes, Jaydlynn Rich, Hayleigh Robbins, Joshua Robinson, Miguel Romero.
S - Z
Destiny Schlesinger, Aryn Scott, Damian Shaw, Zachary Siltman, Preston Sloat, Branden Sloper, Erica Smith, Edgar Solis, Dalton Spalding, Kolton Spaugh, Mackena Spurling, Drew Stacey, Max Stauffer, Kayla Sterr, Anthony Stinebaker, Jacob Stone, Joseph Strange, Sean Svendsen, Garrett Swartz, Kyle Taylor, Loni Taylor, Shaylen Terry, Michael Tilley, Jasmyne Trummel, Jessica Turner, Payne Turney, Alexis Volker, Emily Wade, Garrett Wayne, Koleton Weiss, Clayton Welch, Tyler West, Riley Whitlock, Skyler Williamson, Grant Wilson, Kara Wismer, Jacob Wolfe, Delaney Woodbury and Christopher Zbinden.
