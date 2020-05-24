Class of 2020: Crossroads Area Homeschool Association

Crossroads Area Homeschool Association
BLOOMINGTON — The Crossroads Area Homeschool Association graduates will be celebrated within the CAHSA digital community forums and their families. The original ceremony date was May 23.
The graduates are:
A – Z
Brooklyn Avery, Aiden Brokken, David Callicott, Renee Culhane, Heather Dawson, Kelly Delaney, Logan Freeman, Luka Friederich, Kaitlyn Hanson, Grace Hozian, Sidney McClure, Jonathan Nagle, Hannah Schrock, Gracie Shawback, Kayla Short, Simon Sladek, Tarren Smith, Dominick Walker, Joseph Wright and Emma Zozzaro.
