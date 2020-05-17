Class of 2020: Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School

MACKINAW — Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School is planning an alternative graduation celebration with details to be determined. The original graduation date was May 17.
Summa cum laude students are Joseph Colston, Shelby Debolt, Ryann Drake, Sloane Eggenberger, Alyxandra Eidson, Olivia Elkin, Garrett Forrest, Zachary Horve, Gabriel Hoyle, Riley Jeckel, Marleigh Kuhn, Cheryl Langenbach, Rebecca Lisanby, Hope McGinnes, Cameron Nance, Hailey Nance, Garrett Shelmadine, Audrey Thomann and Paige Witte.
The graduates are:
B - H
Emilee Baker, Devlin Barnes, Autumn Barnett, Tyler Barnewolt, Branson Bottorff, Justin Carson, Stephen Chilton, Isabella Chojnacky, Joseph Colston, Cole Cottingham, Quinten Cremeens, Chandler Curtis, Shelby Debolt, Mckenzie Dickerson, Sydney Dobyns, Ryann Drake, Tyra Durbin, Sloane Eggenberger, Alyxandra Eidson, Olivia Elkin, Jayden Ford, Garrett Forrest, Bradley Glueck, Collin Harper, Brianna Harrison, Joanna Henderson, Emma Hoffman, Paris Hofmann, Robert Hohulin, Zachary Horve, Gabriel Hoyle, Cole Huffman, Dylan Hutchinson.
J - W
Riley Jeckel, Colby Johnson, Kylee Johnson, Marleigh Kuhn, Hollie Kurland, Cheryl Langenbach, Rebecca Lisanby, Zachary Maxwell, Brody McFarlane, Hope McGinnes, Cameron Nance, Hailey Nance, Erika Nergard, Griffin Noe, Charleigh Nussbaum, Kiah Ohmes, Karley Pate, Cori Payne, Riley Phillips, Kyle Reese, Reece Robertson, Leah Schaumburg, Jordan Schrepfer, Tyah Seling, Garrett Shelmadine, Kyla Simmons, Kinley Smith, Lindsey Smith, Trinity Stockham, Krystle Surels, Jeffery Taylor, Cole Thatcher, Audrey Thomann, Marley Thompson, Nikita Webster, Annabelle Weishaupt, Braden Wiegand, Brooke Wiegand, Dade Wilson and Paige Witte.
