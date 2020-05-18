Class of 2020: Ridgeview High School

COLFAX — Ridgeview High School in Colfax plans graduation for June 20, or July 18, if necessary. The original date was May 17.
The valedictorian is Chloe Behnke, and the salutatorian is Jonathan Bogue.
The graduates are:
A – Z
Andrew Ammerman-Keighin, Jace Ballenger, Haleigh Beck, Chloe Behnke, Jonathan Bogue, Dorothy Boyd, Riley Catlin, Kristen Clark, Katelin Donaldson, Cole Evans, Adriana Hernandez, Austin Hockenberry, Dylan Jones, Kelly Jones, Lucas Kaeb, Kelsie Kaufman, Olivia Lloyd, Rebekah Loftus, Julia Lowe, Jessica Marmy, Tucker Maupin, Colby McGrath, Aislinn McKay, Emma Nunamaker, Daisy Pleines, Jacob Ridgeway, River Rosales, Dj Schroeder, Wyatt Shelmadine, Aleah Snell, Journey Steidinger, Garrett Stevens, Colton Tay, Ethan Wissmiller and Levi Zimmerman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!