Class of 2020: Roanoke-Benson High School
Class of 2020: Roanoke-Benson High School

ROANOKE — Roanoke-Benson High School, Roanoke, graduation is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 7 in the high school gymnasium.

The valedictorian is Carter Sauder. The salutatorian is Hannah Clark.

The graduates are:

Emma Burmood, Kendra Cary, Hannah Clark, Tyler Cosby, Eli Durand, James Fairchild III, Braden Getz, Claire Hartman, Gabe Hartter, Clara Hodel, Ethan Hoffman, Catherine Kolb, Bailey Leman, Whitney Leman, Dalton Lohr, Daniel Malcome, Devinn McBurney, Carolyn Moser, Jacob Nix, Logan Nix, Jeanette Nutt, Noah O'Leary, Timothy Oliveri, Kiefer Pannier, Abbigale Peterson, Erin Quiram, Carter Sauder, Brock Seggerman, Duncan Smith, Jason Tallyn, Micah Troyer, Lucy Unzicker, Hannah Veatch, Kinley Weaver, Jack Weber, Trenton Weldon, Collin Wood and Isaac Wuethrich.

Hannah Clark

Clark
Carter Sauder

Sauder

