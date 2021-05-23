 Skip to main content
Class of 2021: Blue Ridge High School

Class of 2021: Blue Ridge High School

Blue Ridge High School

FARMER CITY — Blue Ridge High School graduation is at 2 p.m. May 23 at the high school.

The valedictorian is Abby Bolen. The salutatorians are Paige Bolen and Jaton Shaffer.

The graduates are:

A - W

Danielle Anderson, Haley Arndt, Tucker Beck. Abby Bolen, Paige Bolen, Katie Bowns, Haven Boyd, Anna Cahoe, Hannah Cole, Isaiah Dalton, Braden Davis, Kristin Davis, Rachel Dubson, Jensen Eliason, Layen Elliott, Sydnee Evans, Chelsea Ferguson, Jordan Gearlds, Corissa Godbee, Heather Graning, Leo Hardin, Chase Hasler, Austin Hobbs, Michael Johnson, Adrian Jones, Max Kirkland, Josh Knopp, Steven Kollross, Kolby Kramer, Daisy Miller, Jenna Mozingo, Gracie Myers-Nichols, Tyler Nichols, Bri Palmer, Tyler Palmer, Mason Partlow, Avery Place, Ben Potter, Lindsey Quinn, Henry Remmers, Victor Reynolds, Joey Schumacher, Jaton Shaffer, Courtney Shane, Luke Sheltra, Jasmine Smith, Katelyn Toney and Samantha Whitehouse.

Bolen
Bolen
Shaffer

