Class of 2021: Crossroads Area Home School Association

CAHSA
BLOOMINGTON — Crossroads Area Home School Association (CAHSA) high school graduation ceremony will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Victory Church, Bloomington, with advance registration to attend.
The graduates are:
A - W
Sarah Andrews, Lucas Boston, Abbie Fatheree, Alyson Fry, Josiah Hagberg, Marissa Hughes, Wyatt Lopez, Claire McDaniel, Chloe Petrovics, Abigail Rafferty, Brady Reeg, Renee Schmidgall and Jacob Witte.
