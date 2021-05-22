 Skip to main content
Class of 2021: Crossroads Area Home School Association

CAHSA

BLOOMINGTON — Crossroads Area Home School Association (CAHSA) high school graduation ceremony will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Victory Church, Bloomington, with advance registration to attend.

The graduates are:

A - W

Sarah Andrews, Lucas Boston, Abbie Fatheree, Alyson Fry, Josiah Hagberg, Marissa Hughes, Wyatt Lopez, Claire McDaniel, Chloe Petrovics, Abigail Rafferty, Brady Reeg, Renee Schmidgall and Jacob Witte.

