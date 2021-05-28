Class of 2021: Flanagan-Cornell High School

Flanagan-Cornell High School
FLANAGAN — Flanagan-Cornell High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. May 28 on the football field, weather permitting, or in the East Gym, in case of inclement weather.
The valedictorian is Ezekiel Sidfrids. The salutatorian is Kaleigh White.
The graduates are:
A - W
Kiersten Anderson, Crystal Ayco, Sophia Bailey, Jeffery Block, Sierra Cohoon, Johnathan DeWitt, James Draper, Nicholas Egerstaffer, Delaney Gourley, Kadin Gourley, Dakota Hall, Emily Helander, Tatum Iverson, Caleb Long, Trevor Lurz, Anthony Mendoza, Gabriel Montello, Shane Reynolds, Tristan Row, Jessica Shinkey, Ezekiel Sidfrids, Tyler Tangman, Kayla Tooley, Mason Walsberg, Kaleigh White and Faith Wiechmann.