College students are moving back to campus this week. Here's what Bloomington-Normal residents can expect.

NORMAL — It's back-to-school season, and universities in Bloomington-Normal are preparing for students' return to campuses this month. Illinois State University students are set to move in to campus housing Aug. 9 to 15, and Illinois Wesleyan students will move in starting Aug. 18 for first-year students and Aug. 21 and 22 for others.

Ed Campbell, assistant director for marketing and assessment at ISU, says residents can expect increased traffic on the roads around town during move-in week, and he encourages people to be aware of the traffic.

"In the past, we've done early move-in for two days and then had big move-in for three days, but now, because we are requiring students to sign up for a designated move-in time, it will be spread out and a lot less congestion than we're used to," Campbell said.

The weekend, toward the end of move-in week, is usually the busiest time, but students this year have signed up for more appointments earlier in the week, Campbell said. The biggest number of appointments are on Monday, and residents will likely see the most traffic that day, he noted.

There will be a weeklong closure on southbound Fell Avenue in front of Hewett-Manchester, as well as a lane blockage in front of Tri Towers. Construction near the bridge on Gregory Street will be completed before move-in begins.

"It should be smooth sailing out there; I don't think we need to over-hype it," Campbell said. "'There's usually a little grumble about finding parking, but in general I think faculty, staff, other students and community members alike are excited to have the students back."

Officer Brad Park from the Community Services Unit at the Normal Police Department shared shared some insight on college students returning to the dorms.

"ISU definitely does a good job or spacing out move-in throughout the week so it's not so congested," he said. "There's obviously going to be more traffic, especially by the dorms. There's going to big trailers and trucks to watch out for, and stores are going to be busier."

Park said Fell Street between Mulberry Street and College Avenue in front of Hewett Hall, and south of North Street by Watterson Towers, could have some lane blockages.

"We try not to tell people to avoid uptown Normal because we don't want to turn people away from businesses, but you have to know what to expect when you're going out in those areas," Park said.

He encourages Bloomington-Normal residents to be patient during move-in week.

"ISU and the students definitely make our community a vibrant one. We want the residents to be welcoming to those who are coming back or coming here for the first time," Park said.

As for IWU's move-in week, Assistant Director of Communications John Twork says residents can expect heavier traffic in the following areas of Bloomington: East Emerson Street from North Main Street to Fell Avenue; North Park Street from East Beecher Street to East Empire Street; East Empire Street from North Park to North Main; and North Main Street from East Empire to East Emerson.

The busiest traffic times will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22.

Officer John Fermon from the Public Affairs Office at the Bloomington Police Department had a bit of a different take on move-in week.

"Really, the move-in weekend, in my experience, doesn't impact us traffic wise," he said. "It does impact our downtown hire-back detail. We usually add another downtown team or two because of the influx of students each year."

