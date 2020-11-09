Column: How these Normal students are building news literacy

The author is a Normal Community High School student who helped develop "Understanding the Grownups," a digital children’s magazine focused on news literacy.
When classmates Ronith Dasari, Lineeth Sareddy, and I started a community service project for Future Business Leaders of America over quarantine, our options were limited. We had to figure out how to serve our community from our laptops. Consequently, we started "Understanding the Grownups," a digital children’s magazine aimed at making news kid-friendly.
After accepting article submissions from students at Normal Community High School, we appointed Co-Editors Nayonika Banerjee and Avani Rai to revise the submissions and format the magazine. As a team, we want to match teenagers’ need for remote volunteering hours to children’s interest in comprehending news headlines.
In addition to having free readership, elementary-school students have the chance for their art and writing to be published in the magazine. This month, we’re asking readers to share their favorite holiday traditions for our combined November/December edition. We hope to cultivate a passion for reading by engaging children in the project.
"Understanding the Grownups" is just one part of Read to Succeed, our team’s initiative to improve youth literacy, promote interest in current affairs, and provide educational enrichment during remote learning. To expand the impact, our initiative includes other projects like our buddy program. It pairs up elementary schoolers and high schoolers to meet monthly on Zoom to work on homework, read together, play educational games, and more.
Additional information and the link for parents to sign up is at the end of this edition of "Understanding the Grownups." In the near future, we anticipate developing a pen-pal program with students across the globe.
Check out "Understanding the Grownups" and spread the word about Read to Succeed to partner with us in investing in literacy!
Read the edition here:
