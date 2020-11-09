Column: How these Normal students are building news literacy

The author is a Normal Community High School student who helped develop "Understanding the Grownups," a digital children’s magazine focused on news literacy.

When classmates Ronith Dasari, Lineeth Sareddy, and I started a community service project for Future Business Leaders of America over quarantine, our options were limited. We had to figure out how to serve our community from our laptops. Consequently, we started "Understanding the Grownups," a digital children’s magazine aimed at making news kid-friendly.

After accepting article submissions from students at Normal Community High School, we appointed Co-Editors Nayonika Banerjee and Avani Rai to revise the submissions and format the magazine. As a team, we want to match teenagers’ need for remote volunteering hours to children’s interest in comprehending news headlines.

In addition to having free readership, elementary-school students have the chance for their art and writing to be published in the magazine. This month, we’re asking readers to share their favorite holiday traditions for our combined November/December edition. We hope to cultivate a passion for reading by engaging children in the project.