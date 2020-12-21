Contested board races ahead in McLean County Unit 5, Bloomington District 87 and Heartland

BLOOMINGTON — There will be new faces on the McLean County Unit 5 school board next year as none of the three incumbents whose terms expire in 2021 filed for re-election. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file. The election is April 6.
In addition to Unit 5, there will be contested races in Bloomington District 87 and for the Heartland Community College board.
Unit 5
Three four-year seats up for election in Unit 5. The terms of Taunia Leffler, Meta Mickens-Baker and Mike Trask expire in 2021 and none filed nominating petitions.
No more than three people from the same congressional township can serve on the Unit 5 school board.
That means four people will be running for a single available seat in township 24N range 2E: Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham, Ericka Ralston and Elise Albers.
No more than two can be elected from township 23N range 2E in which Kentrica Coleman and Stan E. Gozur are candidates.
No more than two people can be elected from township 24N range 3E, in which Jeremy DeHaai and Mollie Emery are candidates.
Coleman and Czapar each filed before 8 a.m. Dec. 14, the first day of filing. Their ballot order will be determined by a lottery on Tuesday.
District 87
Four seats with four-year teams are up for election in District 87. Current board members whose terms expire in 2021 are Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Beasley Gibson, Kiasha Henry and Charles “Chuck” Irwin. All except Henry filed for re-election.
In addition, two challengers have filed, Fitzgerald Samedy and Jon Reed.
Heartland Community College
One incumbent and five challengers are running for two six-year terms on the ballot at Heartland Community College and two people are running for one two-year seat to complete the unexpired term of Gregg Chadwick, who died in September.
Incumbent Rebecca Ropp of Normal, who was appointed to the board in February 2014 and won election in April 2015, filed for a six-year term. Also filing for six-year terms were Joshua Crockett, a former student trustee; Allen Brokken and Catrina Parker, all of Bloomington; Jodie Slothower of Normal and Cynthia Pulley of Downs.
The other incumbent whose term is expiring, Pat Hardesty, did not file for re-election.
Seeking the two-year term are Jim Drew of Lincoln, who was appointed to fill Chadwick’s seat until the election, and Cecelia Long of Bloomington.
