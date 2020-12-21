Contested board races ahead in McLean County Unit 5, Bloomington District 87 and Heartland

BLOOMINGTON — There will be new faces on the McLean County Unit 5 school board next year as none of the three incumbents whose terms expire in 2021 filed for re-election. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file. The election is April 6.

In addition to Unit 5, there will be contested races in Bloomington District 87 and for the Heartland Community College board.

Unit 5

Three four-year seats up for election in Unit 5. The terms of Taunia Leffler, Meta Mickens-Baker and Mike Trask expire in 2021 and none filed nominating petitions.

No more than three people from the same congressional township can serve on the Unit 5 school board.

That means four people will be running for a single available seat in township 24N range 2E: Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham, Ericka Ralston and Elise Albers.

No more than two can be elected from township 23N range 2E in which Kentrica Coleman and Stan E. Gozur are candidates.