LINCOLN — Most students at Lincoln College and Eureka College are getting an extra week of spring break and being told to stay at home, if possible, as their schools deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The extended break at Lincoln College applies only to traditional students. The Accelerated Bridge to Education program and graduate classes will proceed as scheduled.

Although know cases of COVID-19 have been reported at either college, like many other institutions, they are exercising caution and extending spring break through March 22 and asking students to stay home, if possible.

Both schools said they would work on an individual basis with students who need to say on campus.

When classes resume at Eureka College on March 23, they will be taught online-only or through alternative delivery methods specified by professors, according to an announcement from President Jamel Wright.

“This will continue through April 13 and be re-evaluated as the coronavirus threat continues to develop,” she wrote.

Athletics and other on- and off-campus activities and events are suspended through April 13 at Eureka.

Lincoln College has not yet decided whether to change to online instruction. However, faculty and staff will use next week to prepare for using remote technology to teach classes if the shift to an online format is needed, according to a message posted by the college.

The college plans to have preparatory training for faculty and staff beginning Tuesday.

College and community-sponsored events using Lincoln College campus facilities have been postponed until further notice.

“We understand there may be new challenges for faculty, staff and students, however, continuing to take the necessary precautions for our campus well-being is paramount at this time,” the college’s message said.

While campus offices will be open at Eureka College, some areas such as the athletic facilities at the Reagan Athletic Center will not be accessible.

Wright said he decisions were made to “reflect a balance of prudence, preparation and consideration for the safety of us all.”

