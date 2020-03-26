Coronavirus: Eureka College extends online classes, postpones commencement

EUREKA — Online and alternative delivery of classes will continue through the end of the semester at Eureka College, which on Thursday became the latest higher education institution to announce such a move.

In addition, commencement and related senior activities are being postponed until August.

Students will remain off campus for the rest of the semester the college said.

The statement announcing the action said, “The college believes that these decisions are in the best interests of the health, safety and well-being of the entire campus community and the general public, overall.”

This story will be updated.

