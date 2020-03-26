Coronavirus: Eureka College postpones commencement; Lincoln College, Heartland expect decision next week

President David Gerlach said the college is continuing to assess the transition and students “seem to be managing this very quick transition, as difficult as this situation is.”

Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities and Heartland Community College previously announced that online classes will continue through the end of the semester.

ISU and IWU will not have traditional commencement ceremonies in May. Heartland said it would make an announcement regarding commencement by the middle of next week.

Heartland is moving its adult education classes, including high school equivalency/GED and English as a Second Language, to online starting Tuesday.

The programs had been suspended earlier, but on Thursday received approval from the Illinois Community College Board to proceed.

Students with questions should call 309-268-8180 or email adult.education@heartland.edu. Additional information is at www.heartland.edu/AdultEd.

