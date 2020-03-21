NORMAL — While some universities have suspended moving out of residence halls during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place order, Illinois State University is continuing the process of having students pick up their belongings.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said the university received “clarification from the governor’s office” that continuing with the moving-out process is permissible.
However, he said, “If parents or students say, at this time, ‘I don’t think I want to drive down,’ they can make arrangements” for belongings to remain where they are.
Jome said students have been given scheduled times to move out, similar to what is done during the move-in period, “to promote social distancing.” ISU staff are on hand to assist with the move.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign gave students until 2 p.m. Saturday to remove their belongings and said residence halls would be locked after that.
Bradley University in Peoria has told students not to return to campus to retrieve belongings.
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and Western Illinois University students have been told not to return to campus for their belongings until after the shelter in place order is lifted.
Northern Illinois University is allowing students to move out at any time through Sunday, but they must request appointments after that.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker liters to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A total of four people have died in the state as a result of COVID-19, with 134 new positive tests reported since Wednesday. The most recent patients to die are a man in his 50s from Will County, a woman in her 80s from Cook County and a Florida woman in her 70s who had traveled to Sangamon County.
Forty-two positive cases, including 30 residents and 12 staff members, previously have been linked to a nursing home in DuPage County, which is just west of Cook County.
A truck passes the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center entrance sign in front of the facility in Willowbrook, Ill., Thursday, March 19, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases inside a nursing home in west suburban Willowbrook has increased. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said staff at the nursing home and at similar facilities statewide are being screened before they start work to prevent further spread of the virus to vulnerable residents. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A public service announcement about coronavirus prevention is displayed on an electronic traffic message board as an ambulance travels northbound on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A mask is seen on the ground at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, Ill., Thursday, March 19, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases inside a nursing home in west suburban Willowbrook has increased. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said staff at the nursing home and at similar facilities statewide are being screened before they start work to prevent further spread of the virus to vulnerable residents. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The office said Frieson died from bronchopneumonia caused by the virus, with asthma, diabetes mellitus and hypertensive cardiovascular disease listed as contributing factors. The office ruled the death was natural.
Frieson, a retired nurse who lived in the Gresham neighborhood, died on Monday after she had difficulty breathing and was hospitalized.
The medical examiner’s office doesn’t often rule on natural deaths in which the cause is apparent, such as with influenza deaths, because doctors can sign off on the cause of death in many cases, according to Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the office.
“We very rarely see any kind of deaths in this realm,” she said.
But because Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle signed a disaster proclamation earlier this month, all coronavirus deaths in the county will be referred to the medical examiner’s office, she said.
“I want to address some of the rumors that have been running around,” Pritzker said. “Essential services will not close. Interstates, highways and bridges will stay open. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations – these sources of fundamental supplies will continue to operate.
“There is no need to run out and hoard food, gas or medicine,” he said. “Buy what you need, within reason. There is enough to go around as long as people do not hoard. We will never shut these services down.”
The leader of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association asked other industries to donate masks, gloves, gowns and other personal protective equipment to the more than 200 hospitals across the state as they treat patients for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Health care workers are “in jeopardy of potentially running out” of those supplies,” A.J. Wilhelmi, the association’s president, said in a statement Thursday.
“With continuing uncertainties about global and U.S. supplies of face masks, we urgently need to find alternative supplies, no matter where they are, so our hospitals can continue to provide life-saving care to current and future COVID-19 patients,” he said.
Wilhelmi sent a request to dentists, veterinarians, construction companies and others who might have stockpiles of such equipment, which protect nurses, doctors and other health care personnel when treating and evaluating patients.
Social distancing practices are implemented as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A woman waiting on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train removes her protective mask to smoke Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A couple fish in Lake Michigan as the morning fog settles in the Adler Planetarium and the Shedd Aquarium area Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Counting every Illinois State University student in the 2020 census has been made more difficult by the campus moving to online-only classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. That could translate into a huge loss of money for the town of Normal.
Julia Abbinante, an Illinois State University freshman in elementary education from Wheaton, packs her belongings Wednesday at Watterson Towers in Normal.