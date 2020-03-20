COVID-19 patient 'affiliated' with Illinois Wesleyan University is not student, faculty, staff

BLOOMINGTON — A person “affiliated” with Illinois State University — but not a student, faculty or staff member — is among the four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, officials said Friday.

In a news media briefing, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the person’s exposure to IWU was minimal and they are recovering at home.

In a message sent to the university community late Friday afternoon, IWU President Georgia Nugent said, “We have subsequently learned that the individual is not an Illinois Wesleyan student, faculty or staff member, and they have not visited our campus recently. This is the first known case of COVID-19 involving an individual with contacts in our campus community.”

Nugent said, to maintain confidentiality, the health department was unable to provide further information, “but offered assurance that anyone who has had direct contact with this individual has been notified.”