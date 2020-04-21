COVID-19 costs for Heartland Community College exceed $700,000, still growing

She said, “Once COVID-19 hit, summer enrollment was pretty paralyzed.” With classes switched to online, 323 students who had enrolled for traditional in-person classes were “disenrolled,” but 73% have re-enrolled, said Diel-Hunt.

Fall registration began about the same time as the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“We’ve seen hesitancy,” with enrollment down about 20% compared to what it usually would be at this time, said Diel-Hunt.

One problem is that testing has been shut down and new students need to take placement tests, she explained.

She noted that applications are “where they should be,” students are signing up for appointments and “I anticipate fall enrollment will bounce back.”

The college also has heard from parents whose children are students at universities who might decide to attend community college instead this fall, said Diel-Hunt.