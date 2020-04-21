COVID-19 costs for Heartland Community College exceed $700,000, still growing

NORMAL — Heartland Community College has sustained in excess of $700,000 in unanticipated expenses and lost revenue so far as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We anticipate that will continue to go up,” Doug Minter, vice president of business services and institutional effectiveness, told the board of trustees at its meeting Tuesday night.
The board met via Zoom teleconference.
The $700,000 includes expenses to meet technology needs for faculty and students as in-person classes were switched to online and lost revenue from facility rentals, events or programs that had to be canceled.
Truck driver training has been halted along with spring semester continuing education classes, said Kelli Hill, vice president of external relations. Youth programs have been postponed until at least July. She said the youth programs typically bring 1,200 youths to campus.
Minter said enrollment for both summer and fall is “appreciably down.” But Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services, said there are signs of recovery.
Diel-Hunt said summer enrollment is down about 18% but “we see the gap narrowing.”
She said, “Once COVID-19 hit, summer enrollment was pretty paralyzed.” With classes switched to online, 323 students who had enrolled for traditional in-person classes were “disenrolled,” but 73% have re-enrolled, said Diel-Hunt.
Fall registration began about the same time as the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“We’ve seen hesitancy,” with enrollment down about 20% compared to what it usually would be at this time, said Diel-Hunt.
One problem is that testing has been shut down and new students need to take placement tests, she explained.
She noted that applications are “where they should be,” students are signing up for appointments and “I anticipate fall enrollment will bounce back.”
The college also has heard from parents whose children are students at universities who might decide to attend community college instead this fall, said Diel-Hunt.
Despite the financial challenges brought about by the pandemic, Minter said Heartland is “on pretty sound financial footing” and it is “well positioned to ride out any storm.”
He said, “Hundreds and hundreds of colleges are in the same position,” in addition to businesses.
“Our number one concern is the health and safety of our students and employees,” said Minter.
