COVID-19 drives deficit in Heartland Community College tentative budget

Some students might decide to attend community college rather than a university if their university classes are going to be mostly online, she said.

But, “we’ve heard that some might consider a gap year to earn some money and wait for this to pass,” Diel-Hunt said.

In other business, the board approved raises of 2.5% for three vice presidents and other employees, which is comparable to the raise faculty members will get under their contract.

The raises will take the base compensation for Rick Pearce, provost/vice president of academic affairs, from $152,748 to $156,566; Kelli Tillery Hill, vice president for external relations from $139,043 to $142,519 and Diel-Hunt from $136,325 to $139,519.

Board member Mary Campbell abstained from the votes increasing the salaries of the vice presidents.

She said after the meeting, “They are very, very valuable administrators. ... They all deserve a raise.” However, giving them flat percentage raise increases the disparity between faculty and those at the higher end of the salary scale, she said.

In addition, Campbell said she decided to abstain from approving such increases at a time when “many people in the community are struggling themselves.”