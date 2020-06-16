COVID-19 drives deficit in Heartland Community College tentative budget

NORMAL — Heartland Community College leaders are bracing for continued negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the driving factor behind a $1.1 million deficit in the tentative budget approved Tuesday.
The college board approved a tentative budget of $31 million for fiscal year 2021, with officials noting that several uncertain revenue sources will become more clear in the coming months.
President Keith Cornille said the pandemic “has thrown a bit of a wrinkle” into the budget process.
“We hope that (deficit) improves by the time we get to the September budget hearing,” said Sam Overton, interim vice president for finance and administration. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 15.
There are questions about several revenue sources, Overton said. One of those is enrollment: A decline is expected, and college officials estimated a loss of roughly 8% in credit hours when crafting the budget plan.
There are also state cash flow concerns, he said, and it may be more difficult to collect property taxes because people and businesses are facing financial difficulties.
Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president for enrollment and student services, said after the meeting that there is “a lot of hesitancy by students” as they wait to see how fall semester looks — at Heartland and elsewhere.
Some students might decide to attend community college rather than a university if their university classes are going to be mostly online, she said.
But, “we’ve heard that some might consider a gap year to earn some money and wait for this to pass,” Diel-Hunt said.
In other business, the board approved raises of 2.5% for three vice presidents and other employees, which is comparable to the raise faculty members will get under their contract.
The raises will take the base compensation for Rick Pearce, provost/vice president of academic affairs, from $152,748 to $156,566; Kelli Tillery Hill, vice president for external relations from $139,043 to $142,519 and Diel-Hunt from $136,325 to $139,519.
Board member Mary Campbell abstained from the votes increasing the salaries of the vice presidents.
She said after the meeting, “They are very, very valuable administrators. ... They all deserve a raise.” However, giving them flat percentage raise increases the disparity between faculty and those at the higher end of the salary scale, she said.
In addition, Campbell said she decided to abstain from approving such increases at a time when “many people in the community are struggling themselves.”
The board also heard a report from Terrance Bond, newly appointed special assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion.
Among initiatives to be pursued are addressing achievement gaps and improving recruitment and retention of diverse employees, he said.
Bond and Cornille recently met with black student leaders and will be meeting with them again next week to continue the conversation.
