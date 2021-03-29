COVID-19, new superintendent seen as key issues in Bloomington District 87

BLOOMINGTON — Returning to a safe, more normal school experience after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic; selecting a new district superintendent; and spending tax dollars wisely were cited by three candidates running for the District 87 school board as key issues they face.
The responses came from questionnaires returned by three candidates who are incumbents, Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Beasley-Gibson and Charles “Chuck” Irwin.
Challenger Fitzgerald Samedy did not respond to the questionnaire, initially saying he had decided to end his campaign, then reversing course and saying he would remain a candidate.
The fifth candidate on the ballot, Jon Reed, officially withdrew his candidacy after undergoing criticism for posts on his personal Facebook page.
Fox Anvick, a systems analyst at State Farm Insurance Co. first elected in 2017, said she is running for re-election because “it’s a rewarding and impactful way for me to serve my community.” Fox Anvick said she also wanted to continue to provide a diverse voice and be part of the process to select the best candidate for the next superintendent.
Gibson, an agency career track manager at State Farm Insurance, has served on the board since 2016 and is currently board president. She noted that her service in leadership roles on the board “has afforded me the opportunity to develop a solid understanding of the internal workings of the district, build strong relationships and make decisions as a board member that will have an impact for years to come.”
Irwin, completing his first four-year term on the board, is a retired Streator school administrator and teacher. He said his education background will be helpful at this “critical juncture” when the district selects a new superintendent. In addition, he said, “My candidacy also offers direct representation to over 60% of the district’s stakeholders — households that do not have children enrolled in schools.”
Recovering from the challenge of the pandemic was cited by all three candidates.
Fox Anvick said, “I take very seriously the job of steering the district back to what we used to call normal in the safest way possible.” She added, “I cannot wait to get back into the schools and activities that we have been unable to do since the pandemic hit.”
Gibson said in addition to determining how to safely return to school full time, another issue that must be addressed is the achievement gaps that resulted from COVID-19. She wants to continue the diversity, equity and inclusion committee efforts to determine how to do the work needed to address diversity in schools.
Irwin said returning students to the classroom is the No. 1 priority for voting parents along with a curriculum that meets all students’ needs. He said keeping the tax rate stable is an issue for all voters, and all school boards should demand that the state fully fund schools.
Fox Anvick said her four years on the board have been “an invaluable learning experience.” She added, “My ability to listen, ask informed and insightful questions allows me to probe deeper into matters the board is making decisions on.”
Gibson said, in addition to her service on the board, she has been an active community volunteer for over 20 years, including volunteering and leading school fundraisers as the parent of two students who attended Washington Elementary, Bloomington Junior High and Bloomington High schools.
Irwin said his 33 years as a teacher and administrator will help as the district deals with “increased educational costs with limited financial resources due to small or no increases in assessed valuation, a low tax rate and a local economy that is hard-hit by COVID and business shutdowns.”
