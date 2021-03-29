COVID-19, new superintendent seen as key issues in Bloomington District 87

Irwin, completing his first four-year term on the board, is a retired Streator school administrator and teacher. He said his education background will be helpful at this “critical juncture” when the district selects a new superintendent. In addition, he said, “My candidacy also offers direct representation to over 60% of the district’s stakeholders — households that do not have children enrolled in schools.”

Recovering from the challenge of the pandemic was cited by all three candidates.

Fox Anvick said, “I take very seriously the job of steering the district back to what we used to call normal in the safest way possible.” She added, “I cannot wait to get back into the schools and activities that we have been unable to do since the pandemic hit.”

Gibson said in addition to determining how to safely return to school full time, another issue that must be addressed is the achievement gaps that resulted from COVID-19. She wants to continue the diversity, equity and inclusion committee efforts to determine how to do the work needed to address diversity in schools.