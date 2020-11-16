COVID-19 on campus: Midwest colleges, universities look to contain outbreaks

In mid-September, Winona State University canceled or moved online all nonessential activities on campus for a “quarantine” period. Officials announced last week that they would enact the same guidelines for two weeks starting Monday in response to a recent increase in cases.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse issued a shelter-in-place order for students in mid-September, temporarily shifting classes online and telling students to remain in their dorms or move off campus. The percentage of positive tests began to decline again in mid-October, and demand for isolation spaces is also down: 81 were needed on Sept. 15, but the numbers have since fallen to the teens or single digits.

Testing

Institutions across the Midwest have taken a variety approach to testing. Some required a negative test before students were allowed to return to campus or implemented mandatory, regular testing throughout the fall semester. Others have sought to expand access without requiring it.

At Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, a partnership with the county health department and a local hospital allowed for twice weekly, no-cost testing to faculty, staff and students. To date, the test positivity rate on campus has remained well below that found in the broader region.