COVID-19 testing will be required for all Illinois State University students living on campus in spring

NORMAL — All students living in Illinois State University residence halls will be screened for COVID-19 when they return in January.

“As part of the move in, they’ll be required to test,” ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Friday. “It’s so we can establish a baseline at the beginning of the semester.”

Details will be provided to affected students by University Housing Services. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 11.

In its latest coronavirus update to the campus, the university said, “The goal of COVID-19 entry testing is to provide information necessary to control outbreaks and inform public health action.”

ISU hopes to be able to use saliva-based testing developed by the University of Illinois as part of its spring testing program. However, the U of I is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand its SHIELD Illinois program beyond its own campuses.

Earlier this week, the U of I performed the 1 millionth rapid, saliva-based test on its campuses.

In reporting the milestone Friday, the U of I said the extensive testing allowed it to “quickly isolate those who tested positive, spot flare-ups and crush them before they became outbreaks.”