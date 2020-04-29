NORMAL — Parents of students in the McLean County Unit 5 school district will have extra time to get their children’s physicals and immunizations this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unit 5 has had a policy of “first day exclusion” since 2009 under which students who do not have their required physicals and immunizations as of the first day of class are prevented from attending school until those are completed.
However, in a report to the school board Wednesday night, staff member Dayna Brown said parents who present a doctor’s appointment card will have until Oct. 15 to provide documents showing the physicals and/or immunizations have been completed. Oct. 15 is the deadline under state law.
“Unfortunately, we’re in some unique times,” said Brown.
The McLean County Health Department doesn’t know what its immunization schedule will be this summer as it deals with the pandemic and many parents depend on the health department to get those immunizations, Brown explained.
Furthermore, pediatricians offices were closed for a while and some of those are just opening up.
“We’re concerned there could be a backlog” of people trying to get appointments, said Brown. “For this year and this year only, we will accept appointment cards” on the first day.
She said the administration knows “this is a stressful times for families” and didn’t want to add to that stress.
In other business, the board set May 27 as the last day of school, elected officers and approved a proclamation for Staff Appreciation Week.
The new officers are Amy Roser, president; Alan Kalitzky, vice president; and Kelly Pyle, secretary. All three were appointed to the board in 2018, elected in 2019 and are serving terms that end in 2023. Roser succeeds Barry Hitchens.
Staff Appreciation Week is an annual event but several board members noted that it takes on special meaning this year with all that teachers and other staff members have done in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the switch to remote learning.
Employees who are retiring or hit service milestones are usually recognized during Staff Appreciation Week. The traditional celebration will not take place next week because of the pandemic and social distancing rules. However, there will be a celebration of some type at a later date, Brown told the board.
