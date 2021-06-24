Dear Larry: A message from the mayor

Every day we are reminded of the importance of collaboration and cooperation. In our community, we are fortunate to have you both as great role models and examples of true partnership.

Many thanks and much gratitude to you for strengthening the connection between Illinois State University and the Town of Normal.

Through the years, we have worked together on many different projects. I’m particularly proud of our partnership to tight Uptown Normal. One of the most recent efforts was during ISU’s April 2021 Homecoming. This delayed celebration is but one example of COVID-19’s impact on our community.

The pandemic made the last year anything but typical. As always, I appreciated your participation in the Town of Normal’s pandemic advisory group. True to form, the perspective you provided as insightful as the group worked together to address the challenges facing our community.

Thank you for the time and commitment you’ve shared through the years. The Town of Normal, Illinois State and our entire community are better because of you. On behalf of the Town of Normal Council, staff and our citizens, I wish you all the very best. Congratulations!

With gratitude,

Chris Koos

Mayor of Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0