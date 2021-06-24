Dear Larry: A message from the mayor

Every day we are reminded of the importance of collaboration and cooperation. In our community, we are fortunate to have you both as great role models and examples of true partnership.
Many thanks and much gratitude to you for strengthening the connection between Illinois State University and the Town of Normal.
Through the years, we have worked together on many different projects. I’m particularly proud of our partnership to tight Uptown Normal. One of the most recent efforts was during ISU’s April 2021 Homecoming. This delayed celebration is but one example of COVID-19’s impact on our community.
The pandemic made the last year anything but typical. As always, I appreciated your participation in the Town of Normal’s pandemic advisory group. True to form, the perspective you provided as insightful as the group worked together to address the challenges facing our community.
Thank you for the time and commitment you’ve shared through the years. The Town of Normal, Illinois State and our entire community are better because of you. On behalf of the Town of Normal Council, staff and our citizens, I wish you all the very best. Congratulations!
Looking back at the tenure of Illinois State University President Larry Dietz
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz speaks during a news conference while Julie Jones, chairperson of the ISU Board of Trustees, left, and Aondover Tarhule, university vice president for academic affairs and provost, listen last Thursday at ISU's Brown Ballroom in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz talks with Julie Jones, chairperson of the ISU Board of Trustees, left, and Aondover Tarhule, university vice president for academic affairs and provost, before Dietz addresses how the college plans to reopen this fall during a news conference Thursday, July 9, 2020, at ISU's Brown Ballroom in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Marlene Dietz, David Ross and Illinois State University President Larry Dietz at the 24th annual Red Cross Evening of the Stars in 2017. Photo by Carlos T. Miranda.
ISU alumna Jane Lynch was presented with an honorary degree during the 2017 Founders Day Convocation by President Larry Dietz, left, and Board Chairman Rocky Donahue. Lynch is part of a new initiative, "All in Illinois," encouraging people to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz is interviewed recently on the campus in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, left, and his wife, Marlene, rang the replica of the Old Main bell during Founders Day activities last month at Bone Student Center's Brown Ballroom in Normal. Celebrating 163 years of history, ISU recognized several milestones, including surpassing the $150 million Redbirds Rising Campaign and the release of state money to overhaul the Winsook Kim School of Arts building.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Larry Dietz, newly named Illinois State University president, and and his wife Marlene, talk with Jeff Wood, right, dean of the college of applied science and technology in April 2013.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler, The Pantagraph
Newly named President Larry Dietz speaks after being appointed to the position Saturday by the Illinois State University Board of Trustees.
MADISON ROBERTS, The Pantagraph
New Illinois State University President Larry Dietz talks about his academic experience during an interview, Monday, at Hovey Hall.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz and his wife, Marlene, walk hand in hand onto Doug Collins Court to wave to a cheering crowd during a time out of the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinal game at Redbird Arena in Normal.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State University graduate Anthony Williams, left, is embraced by university President Larry Dietz after Williams received his diploma Saturday during commencement ceremonies at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz: in 2014, Dietz was named university president and given an annual salary of $350,000 plus benefits. Dietz was appointed to the presidency after Timothy Flanagan resigned. As vice president in 2014, Dietz made $241,092 plus $31,821.14 in additional compensation.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, PANTAGRAPH FILE
During his first State of the University address, Illinois State University president Larry Dietz led a round of applause for ISU graduate Christian Stoinev, who performed on ''America's Got Talent." The address was held Thursday at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts. To view the full text of Dietz's speech, go to
www.pantagraph.com.
STEVE SMEDLEY/The Pantagraph
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.