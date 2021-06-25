Dear Larry: Best wishes

I am writing to share my memories and best wishes with you.

I first met you, Larry, when I came to Bloomington-Normal to interview for the position of Dean of the College of Business back in November 2015. I was very impressed by the enthusiasm you had for Illinois State University and I realized that an institution whose leader has such deep feelings and affection for it would be a great place to work. I was not disappointed.

In my first week at ISU, I was invited by you to dine at the university residence. The purpose of the dinner was to welcome guests from Lloyds of London, U.K., who were visiting our Risk Management and insurance program at the College of Business. At this event I had the opportunity to meet the First Lady. Marlene, you are a wonderful person. You would enthusiastically attend university events and mingle cheerfully with students, faculty, staff and guests. I requested you to give a keynote speech at our annual College of Business Professional Etiquette dinner in February 2018, and you kindly agreed. Your speech was very well received by our students.

I was impressed by how many times I have seen both of you greet visiting families to the campus. What was equally impressive was how comfortable families were in speaking with you. You both have a unique knack of making people feel valued.

In December 2019 I had the opportunity to travel to Panama with Larry and Terry Noel. We drove to Chicago O’Hare airport with President Larry riding in a compact back seat in Terry’s sedan. I was wearing a thick winter coat that was needed in our winter where the temperature was in the twenties but was utterly useless in Panama City where the temperature was in the nineties. Larry, you kindly offed to store my bulky coat in your bag, so that I would not be inconvenienced by having to carry it around. That is just another example of how thoughtful and considerate you are. You are also a great travelling companion; you always have fascinating anecdotes to share and interesting stories to tell. In Panama City, you sportingly gave parts of your commencement address in Spanish. The audience burst into applause at your friendly gesture to the great Spanish culture in Panama,

I would see both of you at every ISU football game. You would clap and cheer the Big Red Marching Band and encourage our players. Your speeches almost invariable ended with a rousing call “Go You Redbirds."

Larry and Marlene, you have both earned my respect. Larry, your retirement after a half-century of service to the student community is hard earned and well-deserved. I hope to continue to see you both at university and community events. I wish you every happiness in retirement.

Best wishes,

Ajay Samant

