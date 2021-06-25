Dear Larry: From one classroom to another

It has been a pleasure watching your leadership from the sidelines for the last few years. As you know, my wife and I are host parents to international students who attend Illinois State. We have hosted them in our home for meals and supported them over the course of their time at Illinois State since 2009. We have hosted over 100 students from over 30 countries. We too are graduates of Illinois State. We have attended our share of graduations, sometimes three or four during a graduation weekend.

We have watched you shake the student’s hand and share a word or two of encouragement with each student as if they were the only one in the room — that impresses me each and every time. That is a lot of interaction and you do it with grace and attention each time. Thank you for what you have invested in your career to make sure the Illinois State campus and the students' education was at a level of excellence. We often hear from our students within a few weeks of them graduating and moving, and without prompting, how much they miss Illinois State and Bloomington-Normal already. We recently had students over for a meal and had a student surprise us and come from Pakistan to be with us! What an impact that makes on us to know that this place means that much to them.

Thank you so very much for adjusting your schedule on Dec. 4, 2019, to present me with The Rotary, Paul Harris Fellow Award. It was such an honor to have you be the one to present me with the award. I am grateful for the ability to work alongside people like yourself and others who care for our international students who come to the United States to study. They bring such amazing views, culture, values, traditions and religions that we get to learn from them first-hand.

Through the scholarships you and Marlene have established, our U.S. students will have the same opportunity to go learn from other cultures as well.

We look forward to what the next chapter writes for you as you step down from one place and move into another. I know as an educational professional your life is about learning and teaching, and so we know it is just a pause from one classroom to another.

May God continue to bless you both in your retirement and as you serve others!

Bill Troyer (Class of 1984)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0