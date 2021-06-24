Dear Larry: From one university president to another

It is bittersweet for me, as well as for many others, to wish you well upon your retirement from the presidency of Illinois State University. The opportunity to step back from your many duties and spend more time with Marlene and your family – as well as exploring “What’s next? – is certainly well-deserved. But your leadership at the helm of ISU will surely be missed.

Even for a relative newcomer to Bloomington/Normal, it is easy to see your influence for good and your deep investment in this community. Not only through the university, of course, but through the Rotary, the Boys and Girls Club, and many other community groups and initiatives.

This community is fortunate, not only in having three institutions of higher learning in our midst, but also in the wonderful collegiality among those institutions and also with our educational partners in Unit 5 and District 87. As soon as I arrived at Illinois Wesleyan, you reached out to me, inviting me into that leadership group of educators. And what began as helpful professional colleagueship soon grew into friendship.

These are difficult times for higher education, made enormously more challenging, of course, by the pandemic we have experienced for the past year and more. I knew that, whenever I encountered an especially thorny problem, I could pick up the phone and you would be there, willing to listen with empathy and offer help, drawing from a deep font of experience and wisdom.

The best and most effective leaders, in my experience, have true humility, the calling to serve others, and a big heart. These qualities are evident in you every day, Larry, as you work tirelessly for the good of those around you. You have been an outstanding servant leader for fifty years now in higher education. You will be missed in your current role, but I feel confident that your concern for and leadership in this community will continue for years to come.

All best,

Georgia Nugent

President, Illinois Wesleyan University

