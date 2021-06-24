Dear Larry: Great strides forward

I would like to honor and congratulate you on your retirement from Illinois State University. You have had a long and esteemed career in higher education, and we thank you for your service to our state.

During your tenure, ISU has made great strides forward academically and on campus. The university has seen a steady increase in enrollment and continues to be ranked among the top universities in the United States for high graduation and retention rates. Your dedication to Illinois State’s core values of “Learning and Scholarship, Diversity and Inclusion, Respect, Collaboration, Individualized Attention, Civic Engagement, and Integrity” has inspired students to achieve their academic dreams and become leaders in their professional careers.

Additionally, the initiatives you have championed such as opening the Center for Civic Engagement and Service Learning, renovating the Bone Student Center, fostering a more international campus community, shepherding plans for the new Multicultural Center and creating the Campus Climate Task Force to review diversity, equity and inclusion will leave their mark on the university for many years to come.

We all thank you for your remarkable tenure as the president of Illinois State University. Your commitment to educating the next generation of leaders has generated some of the most successful years in ISU’s storied history. Enjoy your retirement!

Darin LaHood

Member of Congress, 18th District

