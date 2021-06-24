Dear Larry: 'Illinois State University is better today'

Let me join your long list of friends, colleagues and community residents who are wishing you well on your retirement.

During my time in the Illinois General Assembly, I had the privilege of working with six presidents of Illinois State University. I can say that all of you faced unique challenges, but not one of them met those challenges more perfectly than you did.

As a newly-elected state representative in 1993, the very first piece of legislation I passed was a resolution urging that funding for the university’s agriculture school be maintained. Twenty-seven years later, as the Minority Leader of the Illinois Senate, I was honored to stand with you and your scientists as you unveiled game-changing genetics research for the use of pennycress to benefit agriculture and the environment.

I recall that Illinois State, under your leadership, managed to remain “strong and stable” – to use your words and weather the state funding stalemate for two long years.

And I was happy to see the Board of Trustees this month approved the new College of Engineering you have championed for some time.

Those are but highlights of the many initiatives that mark your presidency.

The formation of the President’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, the opening of a Center for Civic Engagement and Service Learning, renovation of the Bone Student Center and plans for a new multi-cultural center all came under your watch and with your outstanding leadership, as did the record-setting Redbirds Rising campaign which raised more than $180 million for university efforts.

Illinois State University is better today for the great contributions you have made during your time on the Bloomington-Normal campus, as well as the ISU global community you have created.

And, as residents of Bloomington, Nancy and I cannot thank both of you for the time, effort and generous support you have given to the entire Bloomington-Normal community and its not-for-profit and cultural institutions. Our communities, like the university, are better today for your involvement. Thank you.

I may no longer represent the people of Bloomington-Normal in the General Assembly, but I think I can speak for all of them in wishing you a happy retirement and best of wishes for all your future endeavors.

Best regards,

Bill Brady

Former member of Illinois General Assembly

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0