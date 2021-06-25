Dear Larry: 'It is my pleasure to know and respect both you'

It is difficult to believe that it was now more than six ago when we had a brief conversation in the Stratton Building cafeteria prior to the budget hearing with the House and Senate Committees on Higher Education, I asked where your “embattled” President was and you responded something to the effect that he would not be present and that you would provide budget testimony on behalf of Illinois State University. You gave absolutely no indication that it would be announced on the following day that you were to be the next President. I was confident at the time that the University Board of Trustees had made a wise choice and your leadership of the institution since that day has more than confirmed that opinion.

Congratulations, Larry, on a very successful presidency in an era when few major university presidents can make that claim. The “normal” challenges of managing difficult budgets, hitting enrollment targets, dealing with deferred maintenance and a host of other realities now seem almost trivial in comparison to those of the COVID pandemic. Yet, you have been able to lead the campus through not just the health challenges but pivoting to sustain educational programs in novel and creative ways. You will be missed.

As you know, I have the honor as serving, along with Marlene, as a General Trustee of the Lincoln Academy and I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the very great amount of work that the two of you have done both in preparation and fundraising for the convocation this summer to be held on the Illinois State campus to honor some of Illinois’ most distinguished citizens. It is a worthy cause and your volunteer efforts have had significant impact.

Larry, it is my pleasure to know and respect both you and Marlene and I can only wish for you the best possible retirement. You have more than earned it!

Robert A. Easter, Ph.D.

President Emeritus, Dean Emeritus College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Professor Emeritus, Department of Animal Sciences, University of Illinois

