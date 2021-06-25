Dear Larry: Many chapters in your book of life

Dear Dr. and Mrs. Dietz,

Each of us have many chapters in the book of life. The two of you have had so many chapters labeled "helping others" and a few that were very challenging, like "budget issues." Larry, when you were milking cows in Southern Illinois, did you dream of being president of a university? Marlene, I bet you never thought when you married Larry that he would make you a first lady.

Joe and I have been so thrilled to have gotten to know you and to see you so often at the president’s house. Thank you for all the entertaining you did for so many over the years. You made everyone feel at home. Joe always hoped that shrimp would be served. Much of the time he was able to indulge.

Joe also loved coming to the president’s tent before the ISU football games. Football is not my thing, and I’m sure I missed a good time with you and many other Redbirds.

Thank you for taking the time in your busy schedule to come to Westminster Village to share breakfast with the Redbird residents. Once a Redbird, always a Redbird; they loved hearing about all the ISU activities that you so graciously shared. You brought back so memories for them.

Now, you are entering another chapter in your book called "retirement." There are many exciting chapters in store for you. Bloomington-Normal offers lots of opportunities to add chapters of fun and contributions to our wonderful community. Enjoy your new home. Happy volunteering.

Sincerely,

Charlotte and Joe Talkington

