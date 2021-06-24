Dear Larry: More than the president of ISU

Dear Larry and Marlene,

Before I put a “pen” to this letter to express what you and Marlene have meant to myself, our family and the entire community, I Googled your name to make sure I was correct with dates, positions, education, etc. After doing that the question is … why the hell are we letting you retire?

Being a true Illinois native, your time here was very short compared to other positions you held in education. Coming in June 2011 to ISU, you and Marlene were a natural fit for our community. I was on the board of trustees when you first arrived but was off the board when you were chosen as president, March 24, 2014.

You are and will always be much more than the president of ISU to me, our family and the community. Your passion, commitment, your leadership was always there, bigger than life! You, along with Marlene, became the face of Illinois State University and an example for all that ever met you … “What you see is what you get!” You are the real thing, and I’m proud to call you a true friend and that I was able to work with you.

Education will be feeling a very massive void with your retirement. At least you and Marlene will be staying in the community to keep close with your new family and acquaintances.

To you and Marlene – stay healthy and keep in touch! Just another chapter to carry on a very meaningful life that will be remembered here forever.

Sincerely,

Bob Dobski

