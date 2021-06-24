 Skip to main content
Dear Larry: Never to be forgotten

On behalf of the entire Illinois State Football Program, we would like to thank you for all you have done for Redbird Football and Illinois State University. What you have done for this university and our athletic department is beyond words – your perseverance and dedication has always been so evident and will always be remembered! We wish you both good health and pray you have a wonderful time in your retirement.

The moment I will remember the most during your tenure as president of Illinois State University was watching you both gleam with pride and joy at the National Championship game functions in Frisco, Texas, in January of 2015 where we played against North Dakota State for the title. That was a magical time where special memories were made, never to be forgotten.

Now it’s time to ride off into the sunset and enjoy your golden years together. Remember from here on out every day is Saturday!!

Go Redbirds!

Coach Brock Spack

Redbird Football

