Dear Larry: Pride in the ISU family

Friends of Larry and Marlene Dietz:

Through mutual friends my wife Cathy and I met Larry and Marlene Dietz a few years back, and together we have enjoyed social, family and school-related events. For their kindness to others and friendship to all, we feel grateful and blessed to have them as friends and neighbors.

What is remarkable is how Larry and Marlene have, through their words and actions, brought about a newfound pride in being part of the ISU family. And this renaissance of excellence is not only enjoyed by graduates of ISU like my wife and myself (Cathy, Class of 1975; Steve, Class of 1974) but our entire community as well.

Best of luck on your retirement, Larry and Marlene, and know that you have made a difference in not only students’ lives, but those of your friends and our community as a whole.

Sincerely,

Steve and Cathy Haas

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0