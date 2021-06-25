Dear Larry: Serving with class and passion

Dr. Larry and Marlene Dietz:
Dr. Dietz, you have served ISU as the 19th president with class and passion for the students and the institution. Having served higher education for 50-plus years surely entitles you to some rest and relaxation!
The comments made by ISU Trustee Chair Julie pretty well sum up my thoughts as well when she said: “His legacy will be one of enduring quality, leading with authenticity, and serving as a model for civility.” She went on to say, “Marlene and Larry make a unique and exceptional team.”
The one thing I will add is Dr. Dietz as a Rotarian and Marlene as a Paul Harris Fellow followed the Rotary Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do:
1 – Is it the truth?
2 – Is it fair to all concerned?
3 – Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4 – Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
If you have watched Dr. Dietz and Marlene, you will agree they followed the Rotary Four-Way Test religiously.
Thank you for your dedication and service to education and your membership in the Normal Rotary Club. Your legacy is intact and will serve as a guide for future ISU presidents to emulate.
Best wishes,
J. Gordon and Sandra Bidner, Prairie Crest Farms