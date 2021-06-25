 Skip to main content
Dear Larry: Serving with class and passion

Dr. Larry and Marlene Dietz:

Dr. Dietz, you have served ISU as the 19th president with class and passion for the students and the institution. Having served higher education for 50-plus years surely entitles you to some rest and relaxation!

The comments made by ISU Trustee Chair Julie pretty well sum up my thoughts as well when she said: “His legacy will be one of enduring quality, leading with authenticity, and serving as a model for civility.” She went on to say, “Marlene and Larry make a unique and exceptional team.”

The one thing I will add is Dr. Dietz as a Rotarian and Marlene as a Paul Harris Fellow followed the Rotary Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do:

1 – Is it the truth?

2 – Is it fair to all concerned?

3 – Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4 – Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

If you have watched Dr. Dietz and Marlene, you will agree they followed the Rotary Four-Way Test religiously.

Thank you for your dedication and service to education and your membership in the Normal Rotary Club. Your legacy is intact and will serve as a guide for future ISU presidents to emulate.

Best wishes,

J. Gordon and Sandra Bidner, Prairie Crest Farms

Team building, program enhancements and infrastructure were the key goals of outgoing ISU President Larry Dietz.
