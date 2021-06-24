Dear Larry: Smell the roses

Congratulations to you and Marlene as you move toward your new adventure, namely retirement. Mary and I wish the very best as you both pursue a joyful and fulfilling time of catching up with family, choosing more frequently what you care to be doing both individually and together, and perhaps taking a bit more time to step back and "smell the roses."

Illinois State University has been good to you and Marlene. And you, Larry, and first lady Marlene, have been very good for Illinois State University, the State of Illinois Higher Education and the many students who have been fortunate to have crossed your paths through the years. Haven’t these years and times been tremendous blessings for us?

Larry, Mary and I feel quite proud to have served with you during your time as president and we as members of the ISU community locally, regionally, nationally and internationally. Admiration comes easily as we witnessed how you and Marlene served students, faculty, administrative colleagues, alumni and other constituents with genuine concern, respect, dignity and the ability to listen to their message. On some occasions you offered attempts to inject some humor, too. (Keep working on that!)

As an ISU colleague and fellow Rotarian, I have valued our relationship with you and Marlene. Allow a pleasant recall of some of the occasions over the last 10 years for which you have made a difference as our university president.

One of our first events was when you showed up to greet young students from Oakdale Elementary as they learned of different jobs performed on and around the ISU campus. Each person explained their job as plumbers, painters, groundskeepers, electricians, food service workers and managers of Redbird Arena. Emphasis was on staying in school, continuing to learn and how they liked working at ISU. Do you think they recalled what you said as our new president?

A recognition event highlighting the success of the Technology Department’s Million Dollar Challenge at the Suite in Hancock Stadium during a football game.

Cheering on our fine women athletes at various volleyball and women’s basketball games. In basketball, there were some low times, but positive changes brought about positive results. Championships are better. We could always feel proud of our student athletes and how they represented ISU.

Sharing a table at the Senior Redbird for Life Banquet celebration sponsored by the Illinois State Credit Union as our student-athletes were graduating and ready to enter a career, continue toward a graduate degree, or serve an internship or student teaching. As faculty, it was a time to feel proud being a Redbird.

Sharing the stage during graduation ceremonies. In particular, for Mary and me, was giving our son, Mark Campbell, his undergraduate diploma as he crossed the stage. Two years later, he walked the stage receiving his Master’s Degree in Hydrogeology. (And our thanks to his fine professors!)

The kickoff celebration of the Redbird Rising campaign What a spectacular event from the entry to Redbird Arena, an amazing dining experience, and the unreal stage presentations (virtual) of notable alums from around the country.

The occasion of Rotarians coming to the Bone Student Center to light up the outside of the building with the Rotary International Logo for Polio Plus. Thank you, Larry, for being an important part of the presentation and highlighting progress made toward eliminating polio worldwide. You were a keynote speaker at our District Rotary conference and shared your brother’s story with polio.

There were many more occasions and perhaps at some future meeting we could share some time with you and Marlene. Until then, know that you have our thanks for serving as our 19th president of Illinois State University. Nicely done, Larry! Best wishes to you and Marlene for a great retirement.

Hank Campbell

Professor in Technology and Normal Rotary Club member

Mary Campbell

Hall of Fame Professor in Social Work and Community Advocate

