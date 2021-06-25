Dear Larry: Stewards of God's grace

You have been good stewards of God’s grace. You have served so many of us so well, using your gifts to make our lives and our community better. We are grateful. We feel blessed to share this journey with you.

As we think back on the last five years, many snapshots of you come to mind.

We remember you welcoming us to our new church assignment at Normal First United Methodist Church. You were so gracious and generous with your time and offers to help. Your warm smiles, easy laughter and openness to life are contagious.

We remember you carrying chairs and tables up and down stairs for the Attic Sale. Even with all of your responsibilities, you were always willing to do any small task to help.

We remember how you fielded so many questions and specific inquiries about ISU from anyone and everyone who happened to see you. You took everyone seriously and made everyone feel important, while deftly suggesting the right person to call or the best place to get the answers.

We remember cheering with you at ballgames, and the way you said, “Go You Redbirds!” We also remember your concern for players of the opposing team when there were injuries.

We remember visits in your office; and lunch, dinner, parties and coffee. We admire how you thought through challenges and looked for the positives.

We remember your community engagement. Whether it was hosting a United Way event or serving on the board of The Baby Fold, your passion to make a difference always showed through. Your love and concern for young people especially came to the forefront.

We remember the way you reach out to people, walking across campus or walking through Jerusalem. You were always ambassadors for ISU, but even more, you were always looking for ways to relate and to make someone else’s life better.

We remember the ways you shared your own stories in worship, inspiring others and giving them courage.

We have admired how you have handled the pandemic. Tough decisions had to be made and there was no way to please many people. You did what had to be done and got us through the worst of it.

We know you are people of deep faith. One of our best memories is seeing you on the Sea of Galilee or talking with families in Bethlehem. Your faith guides you.

We hope to share more great memories with you in the future.

We look to your future with eager anticipation. We know you will continue to make the world better with your presence. We hope you also get some time to rest and travel.

May God bless your next chapters!

Pastors Kent and Kathy King-Nobles

