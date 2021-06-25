Dear Larry: Thank you for your partnership

Larry and Marlene,

Thank you for your community partnership for the past seven years as president and first lady!

Larry, your steady hand and vision for the university was and continues to be the way forward in leading Illinois’ first university and has set the institution on a path for sustained success and relevance far into the 21st century. Enjoy retirement!

Marlene, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you on the CDM Foundation board, and the energy and experience you have brought to the May initiatives that the board has undertaken and the specific projects that you have guided to great success! I look forward to continuing the work on providing our community with a safe, fun place for children and families to explore as our terms come to a close.

I look forward to seeing you both around town!!

Sincerely,

Mark E. Jontry

Regional superintendent

