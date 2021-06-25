 Skip to main content
Dear Larry: Thank you for your partnership

Larry and Marlene,

Thank you for your community partnership for the past seven years as president and first lady!

Larry, your steady hand and vision for the university was and continues to be the way forward in leading Illinois’ first university and has set the institution on a path for sustained success and relevance far into the 21st century. Enjoy retirement!

Marlene, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you on the CDM Foundation board, and the energy and experience you have brought to the May initiatives that the board has undertaken and the specific projects that you have guided to great success! I look forward to continuing the work on providing our community with a safe, fun place for children and families to explore as our terms come to a close.

I look forward to seeing you both around town!!

Sincerely,

Mark E. Jontry

Regional superintendent

Our coverage of Terri Goss Kinzy being named new ISU president

The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University has chosen Terri Goss Kinzy to be the school’s 20th president, effective July 1, it was announced Friday.

“Dr. Kinzy’s experience, enthusiasm, and philosophy of putting ‘students first’ is authentic and inspiring," said Steve Smith President, ISU Alumni Association.

"There's a vibrancy" on campus, Kinzy said. "They want to be great and I want to help them."

“At ISU, we can now say that the glass ceiling has been shattered,” said Academic Senate chair Martha Horst.

The new president of ISU will arrive at an institution that has weathered the storms of shifting demographics, the vagaries of state funding and the COVID-19 pandemic better than many other universities in the state. But the new job will not be without challenges.

For former Illinois State coach Jill Hutchison and coach/administrator Linda Herman, the hiring of Terri Goss Kinzy as ISU's first female president is another positive step for the school.

Watch now: Terri Goss Kinzy introduced as ISU president

Terri Goss Kinzy is introduced as the 20th president of Illinois State University. 

Terri Goss Kinzy was named Friday as the 20th president of Illinois State University, making history as ISU's first woman to fill the role.

