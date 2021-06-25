Dear Larry: 'Thanks for the memories'

“Thanks for the memories …” Oh so many!

Carole was president of her PEO chapter when Marlene joined the group. Those twinkling eyes and friendly smile were immediately noticeable. She brought a different set of career experiences to an already active, lively group. At social events, Larry added his big smile and amiable persona.

When your setting changed to the ISU President’s House, our contacts were more frequently through ISU events. Marlene noted her main wardrobe color made an immediate shift from green to red! But there was still time and energy to host non-ISU groups. The excitement of vision, new strategic planning and all it entails reduced personal socializing. Despite these role changes, your demeanors have remained the same: genuine, open, welcoming, smiling.

Larry, your ability as a salesman was never more evident than the time you managed to goad Jerry and Tom Nielsen into raising their bid for a March of Dimes Dinner well above their original intent! All for a good cause and with lots of laughter and fun. It’s those personal touches that underlie your naturally wholesome being.

We look back on your years leading Illinois State University to ever higher status with admiration and thanks. You must feel it a road well-traveled; we’d say a road traveled well!

As you look forward to a slower pace in your lives, good luck! You both will be sought out to assist with leadership in probably too many community endeavors. It’s your turn to pick and choose and to say “no, not at this time” when that’s the best for YOU. But know that we are personally delighted that you will remain in the Bloomington-Normal community. We took forward to deepening a friendship over the coming years.

Once again, Thanks for the memories...” and now, “Let the good times roll!”

Jerry and Carole Ringer

