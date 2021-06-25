Dear Larry: Welcome to the future

Writing you a letter to send you our blessings for your next exciting chapter in life is a daunting challenge, as both of you have contributed so much to our community, and to Illinois State University, and we all are grateful. Your leadership has enabled the university to thrive, even under extreme outside factors, based on your steady hand leading and supporting and enabling your fine leadership team to lead through difficult and unheard of challenges.

We have been impressed with your common sense and down-to-earth style. You easily engage with people of all rank and station, you make people comfortable to be open and honest with you, and you listen earnestly and sincerely. Your leadership gifts have been extended to your team also, which will be of great assistance and help for the new president going forward.

It has been our pleasure to know you and to connect with you over the years. I have seen you both in action outside of the university in a variety of ways in the community, especially with the Bloomington Boys and Girls Club. You always approach community issues from a broad and deep community-based perspective. Your input and advice has been sound and respectful, and both of you have offered exceptional counsel that has helped others to also serve the community.

Personally, I have appreciated our common “Iowa” connection, and I still wear with pride the Hawkeye T-shirt you gave me at Normal Rotary. In addition, the way you welcomed my son and his family from Oregon when their daughter entered ISU as a freshman was impressive to me, and even more so to their family. She is now a senior and looking forward to graduating next year.

As you begin this new phase in your life journey, continue to take your faith with you as you embrace this new opportunity and time to serve. You both have an amazing variety of talents and gifts to share, and your expertise and knowledge will serve you and our community well. Remember how I told you to mimic me in a way by “reallocating” yourselves instead of "retiring," as now is a time for you to share all the experiences you have had in helping others. It is a way to pay it forward, for I am sure both of you have had special people in your lives that have been helpful to you in your long and distinguished careers. Now you can pay them back by serving others like you were served and helped.

Now I bid you welcome to the future. Embrace it with faith, confidence, hope and a firm trust in He who holds the future in his hands, including yours. He is your best friend and motivator, and the one who has helped you all along the life journey you have enjoyed. I look forward to seeing your many contributions to our unique and wonderful community, confident you will continue to be leaders with integrity and purpose. May God bless you both richly and continue to lead you into a promising future.

With warm regards,

Dale and Carol Strassheim

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0