Dear Larry: You and Marlene make the perfect team

Dear Larry and Marlene,

I am so grateful for your leadership and commitment to the university and our community. But what I am most grateful for is your friendship. Larry, when you began your term as the 19th president of Illinois State University in March 2014, we were lucky to not only gain a leader with vision, drive and integrity, but we also got Marlene in the deal. I love a good sale, and this was a great “buy one, get one free” arrangement. Marlene’s untiring support of all things ISU and her charity involvement make you two the perfect team.

Whether it was doing laps around the track at Hancock Stadium as we chaired the annual Easter Seals Walk with Me Fundraiser or being on the first and last Red Hots synchronized swimming team with Marlene to raise money for ISU Women’s Athletics, your involvement with various nonprofits and organizations was always hugely successful, and filled with lots of laughs.

You have so many accomplishments that mark your tenure as president, including robust enrollment, top rankings for graduation and retention rates, record-setting fundraising and securing additional programming including cybersecurity and a new engineering program.

On a personal note, you were part of one of the biggest days of my life. Feb. 18, 2016, was one of my most memorable milestones, as I was humbled and honored to be presented with an honorary doctoral degree from ISU.

Wearing my cap and gown, proceeding in with some of the best and brightest of ISU faculty, staff, students and alumni, it was a day that will never be forgotten and I will be forever grateful for privilege of getting to ring the Old Main bell on that Founders Day.

Another day that I will always remember is Oct. 24, 2019, World Polio Day. That evening, for the first time ever, Bone Student Center was covered with a huge "Eradicate Polio" message. I know that fighting polio is personal for you, Larry, and allowing Rotary District 6490 to be the first group to light up Bone with this important message is something I will be forever grateful for.

Bob and I, our family, and the rest of community are extremely happy that you will remain in Bloomington-Normal, and I hope I will continue to work with you and Marlene on various boards, committees and fundraising events.

Larry, ISU is a better place because of you and Marlene. Your innovative ideas, strategic thinking and tireless efforts to further the visibility of Illinois State University has helped shaped and grow ISU into a top public university.

Your dedication and talent will be difficult to match, but you leave President Terri Goss Kinzy a better organization and one with a strong foundation.

As the first couple of ISU, you have left a rich and successful legacy. Here is wishing you the best in your future endeavors and an open invitation to stop by anytime. I look forward to your ongoing involvement in our community and the opportunity to continue our friendship.

All the best,

Dr. Julie Dobski

