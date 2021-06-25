Dear Larry: 'You have left your mark on ISU and the community'

You always looked good in red and white! You will always continue to look good in red and white even after you retire. Those colors are happy colors, just like the two of you!

You were both great co-pilots leading the “Redbirds!” Remembering your genuine smile, Larry, always made everyone feel calm. Marlene, you always joined in all the activities. We will always remember lighting up ISU for Rotary’s “End Polio Day.” It was very kind of you to share your personal polio story with all of us.

Marlene, you and Larry are team players. You jumped right in with the Red Hots! Literally, marching around the pool in your bathing suit and then jumping in the pool to do a water ballet! Marlene, you joined in with a big smile on your face and then you went home and probably thought those ladies are crazy! Thank you for giving your all to the red and white!

Thank you for giving so much to all the community organizations in town. All the dinners at your residence during your tenure. Thank you for participating in planning and being a part of many fundraisers. Our favorite will always be for the Symphony, dressing as the “Grease” characters. We had a lot of fun singing with Bobby Vali.

Larry and Marlene, you have left your mark on ISU and the community. You will be a tough act to follow. Thank you for choosing the Bloomington-Normal community to live and work and share so much of yourselves with us. We look forward to continue to see your “happy faces” in your retirement. We know your retirement will be full of enthusiasm and continued support for the red and white.

Karen and Tony DeAngelis

